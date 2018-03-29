SNL: John Mulaney to Host in April

Man, Stefon’s lawyer really impressed Saturday Night Live . (We kid!)

John Mulaney will host the late night sketch-comedy series’ April 14 episode, SNL announced Thursday. He will be joined by musical guest Jack White.

Former SNL writer Mulaney most recently appeared on the March 17 episode, when he showed up during Weekend Update as questionable legal counsel to host Bill Hader’s club kid Stefon. His newest Netflix comedy special, Kid Gorgeous at Radio City, begins streaming on Tuesday, May 1.

Mulaney was on the long-running comedy show’s writing staff for six seasons. His sitcom Mulaney was cancelled during its first season on Fox. He has since been a writer on Documentary Now! and Maya & Marty.