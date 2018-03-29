Fox News' Laura Ingraham Apologizes for David Hogg Tweet After Ad Revolt

Fox News host Laura Ingraham is in damage-control mode after her tweet targeting Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg led to multiple sponsors pulling their ads from her show.

Ingraham, the conservative political commentator who hosts The Ingraham Angle weeknights on Fox News, apologized on Thursday “for any upset or hurt my tweet caused” Hogg, referring to an earlier tweet that mocked the high school senior for getting rejected by four colleges, adding that he “whines about it.”

Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA —incl. @DavidHogg111. On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland. For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David…(1/2) — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018

Hogg, a student at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and an outspoken advocate for stricter gun control laws, fired back at Ingraham’s initial tweet by calling for sponsors to drop their advertisements on her show. As of Thursday morning, multiple sponsors — including TripAdvisor, WayFair and Rachael Ray’s Nutrish pet food brand — had confirmed they would no longer advertise on Ingraham’s show.