Beyond Cancelled After 2 Seasons

Holden Matthews’ paranormal adventures have come to an end with the cancellation of Freeform’s Beyond, TVLine has confirmed.

The network has decided not to renew the sci-fi drama series, which wrapped its second season earlier this month. Our sister site Deadline was the first to report the news.

Beyond starred Burkely Duffield as a young man who suddenly awoke from a 12-year coma with strange new powers. The series also starred Eden Brolin, Jordan Calloway, Dilan Gwyn, Michael McGrady, Jeff Pierre, Romy Rosemont and Jonathan Whitesell.

Your thoughts on Beyond‘s cancellation? Drop ’em in a comment below.