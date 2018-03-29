Arrow Welcomes Back Caity Lotz for Season Finale — Get Speculating!

It appears that Arrow will close out Season 6 with a return visit from Sara Lance.

Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz is set to bring Sara back over to present-day Star City in time for Arrow’s season ender, airing Thursday, May 17. Collider was first to report on the encore, after which Lotz herself tweeted about it. (I still get the vapors from that workout scene.)

Lotz last appeared on Arrow in a non-crossover episode in November 2015, not long before the Legends offshoot made its series premiere. (Since then, of course, she has visited Arrow as part of the “Invasion!” and “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover events.)

What do you think brings Sara back to Star City? Some added muscle for a season-ending tussle? Or is she the right Canary to give Black Siren (aka the woman who dares wear her dead sister’s face!) a proper smackdown?