Ratings: Empire and Star Return Up, Ailing Life Sentence Sinks to (Gulp) 0.1

Empire‘s spring premiere on Wednesday — featuring Demi Moore’s violent swan song as psycho Claudia — drew 6.1 million viewers and a 2.0 demo rating on Wednesday, ticking up on both counts from the Fox drama’s midseason finale. Star, meanwhile, followed with modest gains of its own (4.7 mil/1.5).

With Mitovich taking the morning off, we’re eschewing the network-by-network breakdown in favor of a few notable nuggets:

* The CW’s Life Sentence entered D.O.A. territory in Week 4, notching 0.42 mil and a dreaded 0.1 in the demo.

* With 4.6 mil/1.1, ABC’s new Zach Braff sitcom Alex. Inc. was on par with time slot predecessor Speechless‘ Season 2 average.

* Over on CBS, Criminal Minds (6.5 mil/1.1) attracted its largest audience since its season premiere.