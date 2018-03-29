Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Sneak Peek: Has Coulson Deduced Hale's Hydra Secret?

General Hale is not doing the United States Air Force’s bidding, Phil Coulson gleans in this exclusive sneak peek from Friday’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 9/8c).

After Hale and her crew — including “Absorbing Man” Carl Creel as well as Anton Ivanov — craftily infiltrated the Zephyr, Coulson turned himself over to the team’s tightly wound adversary. In the clip above, Coulson arrives at his new digs inside Hale’s compound, where he proceeds to survey his host’s modus operandi, leading to an almost unspeakable conclusion. At which point Hale jumps in to fill in the nefarious blanks.

Press play above to watch Coulson list his aggregated observations, then hear what Hale has in mind for the S.H.I.E.L.D. organization she has been ruthless targeting.

Will Coulson comply, once he processes Hale’s insane proposal and then hears the “story” she has to tell? Well, as the official synopsis warns, “It could be the end of the world if S.H.I.E.L.D. doesn’t help her”!

