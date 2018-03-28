The Originals: Klaus and Caroline Reunite in First Season 5 Photos, Plus Hayley Bonds With Teenage Hope

We’re not ready to say goodbye to The Originals, but we’re definitely ready to say hello to Caroline Forbes.

As previously reported by TVLine, the Vampire Diaries character will play a vital role in the CW drama’s upcoming final season — largely as a mentor to Klaus, who still hasn’t gotten a grip on this whole “fatherhood” concept yet — and now, we have our official first look at the long-awaited “Klaroline” reunion.

This new batch of photos also introduces us to Roman (played by Descendants‘ Jedediah Goodacre), a vampire who takes a special interest in Hope, and even gives us a glimpse into Hayley’s relationship with her now-teenage daughter.

The Originals kicks off its final season on Friday, April 20 at 9/8c. Browse our gallery of Season 5 photos — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your thoughts below.