The Crown: Outlander's Tobias Menzies Cast as New Prince Philip

Tobias Menzies is getting the royal treatment.

The Outlander star will play Prince Philip in The Crown Seasons 3and 4, our sister site Deadline reports.

Menzies will take over the role from Matt Smith, who starred opposite Claire Foy’s Queen Elizabeth II in Seasons 1 and 2 of the Netflix drama. The series will jump forward in time in its third and fourth seasons, and Menzies will play opposite Broadchurch‘s Olivia Colman, who will succeed Foy as the monarch.

In January, Paul Bettany was in negotiations to play the role, but scheduling conflicts eventually made taking the part impossible. More recently, Hugh Laurie was rumored to be circling the role.

In addition to Outlander, Menzies’ TV work includes Game of Thrones, Catastrophe and The Terror.

Crown aficionados, what do you think of Menzies as Prince Philip? Sound off in the comments!