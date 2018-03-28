Savannah Guthrie Is 'So Sorry' for Swearing Live on Today — Watch Video

Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie is apologizing Wednesday after she was caught saying “s–t” on a microphone she apparently didn’t realize was picking her up.

In the video below, Guthrie can be seen looking at her notes before saying, “S–t,” then “sorry, guys.” In the pantheon of on-air goofs, it was barely a blip — yet she took to Twitter shortly after to explain the situation anyway:

Check, check – is this thing on?

Yeah I guess it is. So sorry guys. Thanks for being kind and understanding. And guess it’s good thing I don’t wear a mic all day. #ohdarn — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) March 28, 2018

But as long as we’re reminiscing about iconic Today show goofs, remember when Lena Dunham said “penis” during an interview and Maria Shriver lost her mind?

You’ve got to love live television.

