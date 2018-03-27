CBS' Biggest Renewal/Cancellation Cliffhangers: 11 Shows on the Bubble

The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon will absolutely be back next season. The entire NCIS franchise also appears a lock to return. And you can probably take a sixth season of Mom directly to the bank. Oh, and this just in: Rookie dramas SEAL Team and S.W.A.T. have joined the renewal club as well. But if you remove those eight slam-dunks from the equation, CBS’ scripted schedule is sea of “bubble” shows. CBS Renewal/Cancellation Cliffhangers Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

So, with the annual killing season known as the May upfronts right around the corner, we’re taking a closer look at 11 of the Eye network’s most intriguing renewal/cancellation cliffhangers, from rookie offering 9JKL to fading juggernauts like Criminal Minds.

Peruse the embedded gallery for the latest intel on your favorite CBS series and then share your anxiety in the comments section.