Big Little Lies Adds Big Love Actor as Jane's [Spoiler] in Season 2

Big Little Lies‘ Jane just got a very good incentive to show up to her job early each day.

Big Love alum Douglas Smith has been cast in the buzzy HBO drama in the significant Season 2 role of Corey Brockfield, our sister site Deadline reports. Corey is described as an “off-beat surfer, aspiring marine biologist” and someone who works with Shailene Woodley’s Jane.

Smith joins a cast full of returning Season 1 actresses and actors, including Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Adam Scott, Zoë Kravitz, Iain Armitage and James Tupper. Alexander Skarsgard’s Perry — who died in the Season 1 finale — will be back in some form or another; Meryl Streep is joining the series as his mother.

Season 2 is in production now, with a premiere slated for early 2019.

In addition to Big Love, Smith’s TV credits include The Alienist, When We Rise and Vinyl.