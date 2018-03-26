TVLine Items: Queer Eye Gets Renewed, Into the Badlands Trailer and More

The made-over Fab Five will continue their makeovers for another season.

Netflix has renewed its Queer Eye revival for a second season, it was announced on Monday. Dope, Drug Lords, Nailed It! and The Toys That Made Us have also been renewed for sophomore runs.

“These series are indicative of what we’re trying to accomplish for Netflix unscripted: working with world-class producers to create the best unscripted shows on television,” Netflix content VP Bela Bajaria said in a statement.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* HBO’s Being Serena, a five-episode documentary series chronicling the tennis star’s pregnancy, marriage and athletics, will premiere on Wednesday, May 2 at 10/9c, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Caroline Rhea (Sabrina the Teenage Witch) will host Caroline & Friends, a family-friendly series providing commentary and conversation on viral videos, with the creator of the best video winning a prize, according to Deadline.

* Starz has greenlit 10 episodes of Now Apocalypse, a comedy that follows Ulysses, Carly, Ford and Severine on their quests for love, sex and fame.

* Watch the first trailer for Season 3 of AMC’s martial arts series Into the Badlands, premiering Sunday, April 22 at 10:

