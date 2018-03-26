Lucifer gets more than he bargained for when he pays Chloe a weekend visit in this exclusive sneak peek.

In tonight’s episode “Orange Is The New Maze” (airing at 8/7c on Fox), Maze emerges as the prime suspect in a murder, sending Lucifer and Chloe into the belly of the bounty hunting world to investigate.

The sitch understandably lands Maze in a funk — and resolved to returning to Hell — and in the clip above, Chloe (perhaps overzealously) urges Lucifer to check in on his friend ASAP. But soon enough, Luci realizes what Chloe was clumsily trying to hide.

Press play above to watch Lucifer size up the unexpected scene — and hear Chloe’s not-so-great “cover story.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Charlotte’s sanity is questioned when she makes a big discovery….

