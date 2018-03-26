In New Legends Photos, John Noble Wigs Out — as Himself! But Why?

He who voices Mallus shows his face in next Monday’s Legends of Tomorrow, when John Noble plays himself… in an episode fittingly titled “Guest Starring John Noble.” Legends of Tomorrow Season 3 Photos Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

There have been no details on how Noble (who heretofore has voiced the demon Mallus) figures into the plot line for the April 2 episode, but in the photo above, Ray (played by Brandon Routh) appears to be visiting the costumed Fringe alum in his trailer — perhaps to deliver a “script” of some sort? Will the Legends recruit Noble to pass his voice off as Mallus’ own, to some sort of deceptive end…?

This is what we do know about the season’s penultimate episode: The Legends think they have found a way to destroy Mallus, but they will have to create an uneasy alliance with one of their enemies. Also, Sara and Rip team up to stop Grodd from going after a particular target, leaving Nate and Wally to stop Amaya from changing her future.

Want more scoop on Legends, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.