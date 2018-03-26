Ratings: Stormy 60 Minutes Delivers 9-Year Audience High, Idol Stabilizes

Leading out of March Madness and featuring guest Stormy Daniels, CBS’ 60 Minutes this Sunday night drew 21.3 million total viewers and a 4.0 rating, surging 111 and 186 percent to mark its biggest audience since a November 2008 sit-down with the Obamas and a 26-month demo high.

Leading out of that, Instinct (10.6 mil/1.5) rose 16 and 50 percent in Week 2, while NCIS: LA (8.6 mil/1.1) and Madam Secretary (6.2 mil/0.7) were up two and one tenth.

Elsewhere….

ABC | American Idol drew 7.4 million viewers and a 1.7 rating, ticking up in the demo from its most recent outing while off just a tenth week-to-week. (Versus the same two-hour block a year ago — Once Upon a Time/Time After Time — Idol was up 208 and 143 percent.) Opening and closing ABC’s night, AFH (5.3 mil/0.9) and Deception (4 mil/0.8) were steady.

NBC | Little Big Shots (5.9 mil/0.9) and Genius Junior (4.2 mil/0.7) respectively slipped two and three tenths, while Timeless (2.6 mil/0.6) ticked down.

FOX | Bob’s Burgers (1.7 mil/0.8), Brooklyn Nine-Nine (1.85 mil/0.9) and Last Man on Earth (1.6 mil/0.7) were steady, The Simpsons (2.1 mil/1.0) rose and Family Guy (1.9 mil/0.9) dipped.

