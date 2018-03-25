The Arrangement Trailer: The Secret Behind the Contract Is Exposed

“You can’t keep a secret from the world forever,” Megan warns in TVLine’s exclusive The Arrangement trailer — and that could be very bad news for her fiancé Kyle.

In the juicy midseason preview — which airs after tonight’s episode (E!, 9/8c) — Megan confronts her movie-star beau about the marriage arrangement they signed, and who it’s really protecting. “That’s the reason for the contract. It’s not me, it’s you,” she reveals. Whatever the Hollywood hunk is hiding, it could be the undoing of his engagement. “Megan, get back in the car! We’re getting married tomorrow!” he pleads.

Elsewhere in the video, an emotional Kyle points a gun at someone and exclaims, “You’re not going to decide this,” and rumors start circulating that Megan is having an affair with her new co-star.

The Arrangement airs Sundays at 9/8c on E! Following next week’s installment, Season 2’s first four episodes will be available on VOD services and E! Now, subscription-free.

Press PLAY above to watch the sneak peek, then hit the comments with your theories on why Kyle needs a contract marriage.