Roseanne Revival: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Season Premiere

It’s been 21 years since Roseanne went into that good night with one of TV’s most controversial finales ever. On Tuesday, the ABC comedy returns in its former 8 pm time slot, ready to make America laugh again with back-to-back new episodes.

Since Season 10 was first announced last May, it seems like nary a week has gone by without new information trickling out, and that has proven difficult to keep up with for even the most dedicated fans. Much of the news has been in regards to casting, as well as how much of the series’ original ending will be retconned to help along the Conner clan’s return.

To alleviate much confusion, TVLine has assembled a handy guide detailing everything there is to know about the sitcom revival. So go ahead and get caught up to speed on all things Roseanne via the attached gallery, then hit the comments and tell us if you’ve already set your DVR.