Ratings: Once, Taken Tie Lows

ABC’s Once Upon a Time this Friday drew 2.3 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, ticking down on both counts and tying its demo low.

Leading out of that, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2.03 mil/0.5) was steady.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Blindspot (3.4 mil/0.6) was steady, while Taken (2.9 mil/0.4) ticked down to match its demo low.

THE CW | Dynasty (670K/0.2) rebounded from last week’s venerable 0.1., while Jane the Virgin (650K/0.2) was steady.

FOX | MasterChef Junior (3.3 mil/0.8) ticked down.

CBS | NCAA Sweet Sixteen coverage (sigh, Orange) averaged 6.5 mil/1.8, and was down 19 and 25 percent from a year ago.

