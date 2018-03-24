Roommates no more?

TVLine has your exclusive first look at a new promo for the final season of New Girl (premiering Tuesday, April 10 at 9:30/8:30c on Fox), which appears to show Schmidt and Winston engaged in a game of True American (at the 0:18 mark), set against the backdrop of a semi-empty kitchen and a whole lot of moving boxes.

To be fair, it’s not clear who’s living in Apartment 4D when we pick things back up. The premiere takes place a little more than three years after the events of the Season 6 finale, at which point Jess and Nick are returning from a whirlwind book tour, Winston and Aly are expecting their first child, and Cece and Schmidt (who now has a mustache?!) are parents to three-year old daughter Ruth.

True American isn’t the only callback in the newly released footage. At one point, Jess finds a tapestry she made of Nick, Winston and Schmidt all the way back in the Season 2 episode “Katie” — and Winnie the Bish remains none too pleased with his depiction.

