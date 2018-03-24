Marvel's Deadpool: Donald Glover Animated Series Scrapped at FXX

Wade Wilson will not be making the leap to basic cable after all.

An animated series based on Marvel character Deadpool is not moving forward at FXX, our sister publication Variety reports.

The decision to scrap the project — which received a straight-to-series order last May — comes after creative differences with executive producer Donald Glover, writer Stephen Glover and Marvel Television. A statement from FX reads as follows:

Due to creative differences, FX, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover and Marvel Television have agreed to part ways on Marvel’s Deadpool animated series. FX will no longer be involved with the project. FX and Marvel have an ongoing relationship through our partnership on Legion, which will continue.

Per Variety, the untitled Deadpool series was expected to launch in 2018 as a possible companion to Archer, which returns for its ninth season in April. At the time the project was scrapped, it was not in production, nor had any scripts been delivered to the network.

Glover, of course, remains in business at FX as the creator and star of the critically acclaimed Atlanta, which is currently airing its second season.

Are you disappointed that the Glover-helmed Deadpool isn’t moving forward at FXX?