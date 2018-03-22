RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 Premiere Preview: Watch the Queens Ru-create the Series' First Maxi Challenge

Thursday’s season premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, 8/7c) will prove especially satisfying for herstorians of the long-running reality treat.

“Ladies, to kick off a new decade of drag, we’re going back to our roots — as in, back to the very first challenge from the very first episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race,” RuPaul tells the contestants in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek from tonight’s season opener.

The premiere also features special appearances by some of Drag Race‘s most notorious queens — including the “winner” of All Stars 3 — as well as judge Christina Aguilera, serving full-on Farrah Moan.

Hit PLAY on the video below to find out exactly what’s in store for the queens tonight (hint: it involves the return of the pit crew!), then drop a comment with your hopes for Season 10.