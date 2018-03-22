Supernatural Trailer: Dean and Sam Get Animated for Scooby-Doo Crossover

Dean and Sam have very different feelings about Scooby-Doo‘s titular dog in a new extended trailer for Supernatural‘s upcoming crossover with the animated classic.

In next Thursday’s installment of the CW drama (airing at 8/7c), Dean, Sam and Castiel are transported into an episode of the cartoon, where they team up with the Scooby gang to solve a ghostly mystery… and protect Dean’s favorite character. While Sam is concerned that he and his brother could die for real in the ‘toon, Dean is more worried about someone else. “Scooby-Doo could die!” he exclaims. “That’s not happening! Not on my watch! I’d take a bullet for that dog.”

Other delightful highlights from the sneak peek:

* Baby gets the animated treatment, too!

* “Jinkies!” and “Zoinks!” are joined by Dean’s favorite catchphrase: “Son of a bitch.”

* Scooby-Doo‘s theme song makes a cameo as the group runs from a ghost.

* “We should be trying to get out of here, and instead, you’re hanging out with Marmaduke.” “How dare you!”

* “Ugh, Daphne could do so much better.”

Press PLAY above to watch the video, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the "ScoobyNatural" adventure.