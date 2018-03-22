Neil Patrick Harris (Finally) Reacts to That Gilmore Girls Revival Shoutout

Some 16 months after Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life arrived on the scene, Neil Patrick Harris is only now learning that he made a cameo (of sorts) in the four-part Netflix revival.

Quick refresher: In the opening “Winter” installment, prospective parents Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Luke (Scott Patterson) pay a visit to Paris’ (Liza Weil) surrogacy clinic, Dynasty Makers, to possibly get the ball rolling on having a baby. While pitching her company’s services, Paris “accidentally” reveals/brags that her clinic provided Harris and husband David Burtka with the surrogate that bore their two children Gideon and Harper. But, remarkably, word of the shoutout never made its way to Harris — until now.

“I love that,” the Series of Unfortunate Events star genuinely declares, before adding with a laugh, “Well, [Paris] did a good job. I’m a fan of our kids.”