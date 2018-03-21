Younger Season 5 Premiering in June

It looks like TV Land’s summer schedule is skewing Younger this year.

The network announced on Wednesday that Season 5 of the Sutton Foster/Hilary Duff comedy will premiere on Tuesday, June 5 at 10/9c.

Miriam Shor (aka Diana Trout) will make her directorial debut this season with an episode airing sometime in July, and as TVLine exclusively reported, Charles Michael Davis (aka Zane Anders) is now a series regular.

As you may remember — but are also likely trying to forget — Younger‘s fourth season ended with Josh marrying Claire in Ireland… just hours after drunkenly attempting to rekindle things with Liza.

“This was a heartbreaker,” Shor told TVLine at the time. “You just want to hold them both, like, ‘Guys. Guys, guys, guys.’ But it’s true to life. Things get complicated when you’re in love with someone.”

