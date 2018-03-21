Superstore Sneak Peek: Cloud 9 Invades Target, Madness Ensues

Several of Cloud 9’s finest are infiltrating enemy territory on Thursday’s Superstore (NBC, 8/7c).

Following Jeff’s decision to quit his job at Cloud 9 — so he can be with Mateo! — he takes a job at Target, prompting Glenn and Garrett to pay a visit to the rival store.

But as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, the duo’s attempt to poach several Target employees takes a disastrous turn. Like, remember when that tornado ripped Cloud 9 to pieces? It’s basically the conversation version of that.

Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.