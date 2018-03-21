The X-Files Finale Video: Mulder and Scully Track Down Son William, Skinner Takes Aim at a Double Murder

The X-Files appears poised to go out with a bang. Two of ’em, actually.

In the above exclusive clip from tonight’s season (and possibly series) finale (8/7c, Fox), Skinner can be seen surrendering to the Cigarette Smoking Man and Reyes. But just before the clip cuts out, the long-suffering G-man pulls out his gun and takes aim at the pair and… well, it certainly looks like he intends to take them out.

In the meantime, Scully catches a very fleeting glimpse of son William…

Press PLAY above and then hit the comments with an answer to this question: Do you think Skinner will pull the trigger?