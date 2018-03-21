Stormy Daniels 60 Minutes Interview to Air This Sunday — Watch a Teaser

CBS has issued a storm(y) warning for the weekend: The network confirms that 60 Minutes‘ interview with adult-film star and alleged President Trump mistress Stormy Daniels will air this Sunday, March 25 at 7/6c.

The interview — conducted by CNN anchor and 60 Minutes contributor Anderson Cooper — had been rumored for weeks, but wasn’t confirmed until now, with CBS releasing a 10-second preview of the sit-down (which you can watch above). In it, Cooper greets Daniels before admitting, “I guess I’m not a hundred percent sure why you’re doing this.” And… that’s all we get until Sunday.

Daniels has made headlines recently for alleging she had an affair with Trump more than a decade ago, while he was married to his current wife Melania Trump, and was paid hush money by Trump lawyer Michael Cohen in the weeks leading up to the 2016 presidential election. (Trump has denied the affair.) She says she signed a confidentiality agreement which prevented her from speaking about the affair, but now claims the agreement is invalid because Trump never signed it.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek, then hit the comments and tell us if you’ll tune in to see Stormy on 60 Minutes.