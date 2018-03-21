USA's Shooter, Queen of the South and Colony Get Season 3 Premiere Dates

USA Network on Wednesday set Season 3 premiere dates for three of its spring/summer dramas.

Kicking things off, Colony — which picks things up six months after the Bowmans’ escape from the Los Angeles bloc — will return on Wednesday, May 2.

On Thursday, June 21 at 9/8c, the Alice Braga-led Queen of the South launches its own Season 3, in which Teresa strikes out on her own, determined to build a new empire for herself. Season 3 of Shooter leads out of that at 10 pm, wrapping up last year’s truncated run before delving into the mysterious details surrounding the death of Bob Lee’s father Earl.

On the theoretically unscripted front, Chrisley Knows Best will open Season 6 on Tuesday, May 8 at 10 pm.

As previously announced, Season 7B of USA’s already renewed Suits arrives Wednesday, March 28 at 9 pm.

