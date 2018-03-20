Supergirl Returns: Laurie Metcalf Bears Bad News in Explosive New Trailer

Toys R Us may be going out of business, but that doesn’t mean toys are going out of style — especially for a certain iconic DC villain.

The CW has released the first trailer for Supergirl‘s long-awaited return (April 16, 8/7c), which also reunites Winn with his estranged mother, played by Roseanne‘s Laurie Metcalf.

“He told me that if I went near you, ever, he would kill you,” Mama Schott tells Winn after he barely survives his father’s explosive funeral. (R.I.P., Toyman!)

But even with his father six feet under, Winn may not be safe, as it appears someone — possibly guest star Brooke Smith (Grey’s Anatomy) — is carrying on his wicked legacy.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.