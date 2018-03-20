So You Think You Can Dance, 4 Others Get Summer Premiere Dates at Fox

Fox is putting its dancing shoes back on this summer: So You Think You Can Dance will return for Season 15 on Monday, June 4 at 8/7c, the network announced Tuesday.

Cat Deeley will be back as host, along with returning judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Vanessa Hudgens.

Fox’s summertime lineup kicks off on Tuesday, May 29 with the sophomore premieres of the Jamie Foxx-hosted music game show Beat Shazam (at 8 pm) and the Andy Cohen-hosted matchmaking program Love Connection (at 9 pm).

MasterChef Season 9 will make its debut with a two-hour opener on Wednesday, May 30 at 8 pm. Two new episodes will also air the following week on June 6. Beginning Wednesday, June 13, the cooking competition show will be followed at 9 pm by Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, a new series in which the chef travels around the country attempting to rescue failing restaurants in just one day.

Additionally, the 2018 Miss USA competition, hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, will air live on Fox on Monday, May 21 from 8-10 pm ET (and on tape-delay PT).