Ratings: Lucifer and The Resident Tick Up; The Voice Dips But Still Tops Idol

Fox’s Lucifer this Monday drew 3.2 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, rebounding from last week’s series lows.

The Resident (4.2 mil/0.9) similarly ticked up, from its own season lows.

Elsewhere….

ABC | American Idol (7.7 mil/1.6) dipped two tenths in the demo from its past two airings, while The Good Doctor (9.1 mil/1.6) slipped two tenths to match its second-lowest rating of the season.

NBC | The Voice (10.7 mil/2.3) dipped 10 percent and a tenth, while Good Girls (4.3 mil/1.0) was steady.

THE CW | Legends (1.27 mil/0.4) was steady, iZombie (755K/0.2) dipped.

CBS | Kevin (5.9 mil/1.0), Man (5.6 mil/0.9) and Donuts (5.1 mil/0.8) all dipped, while Living Biblically (4.2 mil/0.7) and Scorpion (4.9 mil/0.8) held steady in the demo.

