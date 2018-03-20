Syfy's Nightflyers: George R.R. Martin Tees Up 'Psycho in Space' Teaser

Syfy’s adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s Nightflyers novella is alternately described as “like nothing you’ve ever seen” and, more plainly, “just f–king awesome,” in the above teaser for the “Psycho in space” drama.

Premiering this fall, Nightflyers follows eight maverick scientists and a powerful telepath who embark on an expedition to the edge of our solar system aboard The Nightflyer, in the hope of making contact with alien life. But when terrifying and violent events begin to take place they start to question each other – and surviving the journey proves harder than anyone thought.

The Nightflyers cast includes Eoin Macken (The Night Shift), Sam Strike (EastEnders), Maya Eshet (Teen Wolf), Angus Sampson (Fargo Season 2), Jodie Turner-Smith (The Last Ship), Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire), David Ajala (Falling Water) and Brían F. O’Byrne (Aquarius).