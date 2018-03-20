Unfortunate Events: Allison Williams Joins Cast in Mystery Role

Get. Out.

In what marks her most high-profile TV gig since Girls ended last year, Allison Williams is joining Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events in a mystery role, TVLine has learned. The streamer provided no details on her character, except to say Williams “will make her grand entrance” in the about-to-drop second season, and then return for the currently-filming third (and final) season.

Unfortunate Events star Neil Patrick Harris recently confirmed to TVLine that the series would conclude with Season 3. “It was always the plan to do [just] three seasons, which I really liked,” he said. “It makes me feel like we’re doing a specific piece of art, as opposed to just hoping that the zeitgeist holds us up for as many seasons as people can stomach.”

The Get Out actress will next be seen guest-starring in Showtime’s Benedict Cumberbatch-led Patrick Melrose, which premieres on Saturday, May 12 at 9/8c.

Unfortunate Events‘ 10-episode second season premieres March 30.