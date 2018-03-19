Young and Restless: Get Anniversary Spoilers, Peek at [Spoiler]'s Return

CBS’ The Young and the Restless will celebrate its 45th anniversary during the week of Monday, March 26 “by proudly looking back at the rich history of the show while propelling our characters into exciting new stories,” executive producer Mal Young shared in a statement. “Viewers will be treated to a week-long, can’t-miss-a-minute celebration as storylines take unexpected turns and we welcome faces from the past.”

The long-running sudser also release a nostalgia-filled promo (above) plus a sneak peek at two returns (below).

Among the anniversary week happenings, the long-running feud between Victor and Jack reaches its breaking point (shades of backstage circa 1991?, irrevocably changing the lives of both men; Ashley and her daughter Abby uncover a shocking secret; the relationship between Victoria and J.T. takes a dramatic turn; Nikki finds her loyalty tested like never before; and Nick and Sharon confront their heated past.

Loyal fans will also witness the return several familiar faces, including Lorie Brooks (played by Jaime Lyn Bauer), Leslie Brooks (Janice Lynde), Julia Newman Martin (Meg Bennett), Mackenzie Browning Hellstrom (Kelly Kruger) and, as seen below, Raul Guitierez (David Scott Lago) and Brittany Hodges (Lauren Woodland).