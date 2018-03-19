Cagney & Lacey: Ving Rhames Joins CBS Reboot as LAPD Captain

Cagney and Lacey will be reporting to Captain Ving Rhames.

The Mission: Impossible scene-stealer has joined the cast of Cagney & Lacey, CBS’ in-the-works reboot of the classic cop drama, in the series-regular role of Capt. Stark, the LAPD Homicide Coordinator who is unflappable and a leader who inspires loyalty in everyone around him.

As previously reported, Grey’s Anatomy‘s Sarah Drew and Blindspot‘s Michelle Hurd have been tapped to succeed Sharon Gless and Tyne Daly as the iconic cops.

Penned by Bridget Carpenter (Parenthood, Friday Night Lights), the pilot — based on the 1982-88 cop show starring Gless and Daly — moves the action from New York to Los Angeles, but keeps the central conceit of two female police detectives teaming up to keep the streets safe.