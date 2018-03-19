Supernatural Meets Scooby-Doo: Dean Woos Daphne, Sam Scares Velma and Cas Saves Shaggy in 27 New Photos

Of course Dean Winchester has the hots for Daphne.

The hunter is completely in his element in more than two dozen new photos from Supernatural‘s animated crossover with Scooby-Doo, during which Dean, his brother Sam and pal Castiel get transported into the cartoon world. On top of getting to use his expertise to solve a ghostly mystery with the Scoobies, Dean flirts with Daphne and chows down on sandwiches with Shaggy and Scooby. (Seriously, how much is he loving this?)

Elsewhere in the first look, Sam gives Velma a fright, and Castiel finds himself taking part in an iconic scene from the beloved animated show.

“I’m really excited for Scooby-Doo to be part of the Supernatural lore, but I’m more excited for the Supernatural lore to be a part of the Scooby-Doo canon,” star Jared Padalecki said during TVLine’s set visit. “That’s cool for me, that now there’s a footnote about Supernatural when people are talking about Scooby-Doo. I hope we can do more of it.”

The “ScoobyNatural” episode airs next Thursday, March 29 at 8/7c on The CW.

Scroll through the gallery above (or click here for direct access), then hit the comments with your thoughts on the epic crossover.