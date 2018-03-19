Camping: Juliette Lewis Joins HBO Comedy From Lena Dunham

Juliette Lewis is tagging along on Lena Dunham’s Camping trip. The Secrets and Lies actress has joined the forthcoming HBO comedy series written and exec-produced by Dunham and her Girls collaborator Jenni Konner, TVLine has learned.

The eight-episode, half-hour project centers on a dysfunctional husband-and-wife duo (played by Jennifer Garner and David Tennant, respectively), who orchestrate a group camping trip from hell. What was supposed to be a delightful weekend immersed in nature becomes a weekend of tested marriages and woman on woman crime that won’t soon be forgotten.

Lewis will play the series-regular role of Jandice, a woman of many talents. She’s a DJ of sick beats, a reiki healer and a certified public accountant. Her life may seem ideal — bouncing from man to man to woman to man — but the reality is far less ideal.

The growing Camping ensemble also includes Janicza Bravo (Love), Brett Gelman (Stranger Things), Arturo Del Puerto (Chicago PD) and Bridget Everett (Love You More).