TVLine Items: Game Night Renewed, Preacher Casts Allfather and More

Start brainstorming which celebrity showdowns you want to see on the next season of Hollywood Game Night.

NBC has renewed the Jane Lynch-hosted game show for a 13-episode sixth season, bringing back the supersized backyard games as well as introducing new challenges. A premiere date was not announced.

A special edition of Hollywood Game Night will air on Thursday, May 24 as part of NBC’s annual Red Nose Day fundraiser.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Season 3 of AMC’s Preacher has cast Jonny Coyne (The Blacklist, Once Upon a time in Wonderland) in the recurring role of Allfather D’Aronique, possibly the most powerful man in the world, Deadline reports.

* Stellan Skarsgård (Good Will Hunting) and Emily Watson (Breaking the Waves) have been cast in HBO’s Chernobyl miniseries as Boris Shcherbina and Ulana Khomyuk, per Deadline.

* Check out the poster for Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, premiering Thursday, June 7 on Freeform (click to zoom):

* You can now watch the pilot for ABC’s The Crossing (before it premieres on Monday, April 2 at 10), a supernatural-tinged drama in which American refugees wash up ashore a small fishing town, fleeing a war that hasn’t happened yet.

* Watch the teaser for the final four-episode installment of Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time: