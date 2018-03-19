Bridget Everett Joins Jennifer Garner in Lena Dunham's HBO Comedy Camping

Take that, Amazon. Fresh off the surprise demise of her buzzy Amazon comedy Love You More, Bridget Everett is pitching her tent at HBO with a recurring role opposite Jennifer Garner and David Tennant in Camping.

Written and EP’d by Girls duo Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner, the eight-episode half-hour comedy centers on a dysfunctional husband-and-wife duo Kathryn and Walt (played by Garner and Tennant, respectively), who orchestrate a group camping trip from hell. What was supposed to be a delightful weekend immersed in nature becomes a weekend of tested marriages and woman on woman crime that won’t soon be forgotten.

Everett co-stars as Harry, the tough-talking, nature-loving queen of the campsite who came out as a lesbian at age 3. Her passion for her wife Nan is only beaten by her passion for all other women and an assortment of guns.

In other Camping news, Janicza Bravo (Love), Brett Gelman (Stranger Things) and Arturo Del Puerto (Chicago PD) have board as series regulars (and fellow campers).