Big Little Lies Season 2 First Look: 'Madeline and Renata Are Back'

Two frenemies mending fences over coffee… or just playing nice for the camera?

We have our first official glimpse of Big Little Lies Season 2, thanks to an Instagram post from star Laura Dern. The Emmy winner posted a photo of herself on set with co-star Reese Witherspoon, with the enticing caption “Madeline and Renata are back.”

From the looks of the photo above, Witherspoon’s Madeline and Dern’s Renata are enjoying an alfresco caffeine break on a typically beautiful Monterey afternoon, and last season did end with the two former rivals setting aside their differences to support Nicole Kidman’s Celeste. But are we the only ones kind of hoping these two are back at each other’s throats in Season 2? After all, it led to so many quotable insults… and we know Madeline tends to her grudges like little pets.

Season 2 of the acclaimed HBO drama — officially announced in December — will bring back Witherspoon, Kidman and Dern, along with co-stars Shailene Woodley, Adam Scott and Zoe Kravitz. Plus, the legendary Meryl Streep joins the cast as Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Alexander Skarsgard’s deceased character Perry.