Kevin Can Wait Channels Prince for Vanessa's Birthday Bash — First Look

Kevin Can Wait is ready to make it (purple) rain.

TVLine has your exclusive first look at an upcoming episode of the CBS sitcom, in which Kevin dresses up as the late Prince — pencil mustache and all.

Airing on Monday, March 26 (at 8/7c), “Forty Seven Candles” finds Leah Remini’s Vanessa feeling blue when none of her friends are available to celebrate her birthday (or so it seems). While she waits for Kevin to pick her up in his little red corvette for dinner, she has one too many drinks and gets her flirt on with — gasp! — Kyle.

Kevin, of course, has something much bigger planned, as evidenced in the photos above and below. Scroll down for additional pics from what looks to be an epic, karaoke-fueled bash, then hit the comments to tell us if you think Kevin’s got the look.