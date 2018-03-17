The Voice: The 10 Best Blind Auditions

Season 14 of The Voice kicked off weeks ago, but let’s be real — it isn’t until Monday’s episode (NBC, 8/7c) launches the contestants into the Battles that the competition really begins.

Ahead of those first duet-or-die singoffs, TVLine has rewatched the just-completed Blind Auditions and ranked the 10 best vocalists from least to most likely to go the distance. Keep in mind, though, as you scroll through the gallery to the right, that even the contender in last place is still pretty kickass — there are, after all, 38 wannabes on Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys and Kelly Clarkson’s teams who didn’t make the list.

So, without further ado, have a peek, why don’t you, at our countdown by clicking on the photo gallery above — or you can go here for direct access — then hit the comments with a rundown of the singers in your Top 10.