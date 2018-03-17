SNL's Weekend Update: Stefon Returns to Detail the Newest Hottest Clubs

Bill Hader returned to Saturday Night Live as host this weekend, and as hoped/anticipated reprised his fan-favorite role as Stefon.

Weekend Update’s beloved city correspondent arrived just after midnight to describe for “La La Land and Moonlight” (Colin Jost and Michael Che) some belated St. Patrick’s Day hangout spots, including Gaddush, “New York’s hottest night club inspired by real events” which has “a familiar-yet-troubling feel — like when Larry King would play himself in a movie.”

Gaddush, of course, “has everything: desk sex, key fobs, kale chips, Roman J. Israel, Esq. Plus, you play everyone’s favorite party game ‘The Stranger,’ when you sit on Billy Joel’s hand until it’s numb and you rub yourself with it… so you can pretend it’s Bruce Springsteen‘s hand.”

Additional recommendations included an Irish club called Off to Church, Mother!, located in “the clogged heart of the Bronx” and perfect for people who are “white, or just Irish and violent” (and also featuring Roman J. Israel, Esq. ) Lastly, in describing a club located in the Upside Down, Stefon consulted with his lawyer/”conceptual piss artist” Shy, played by former SNL scribe John Mulaney, before detailing what Human Squatty Potties are.

Missing from the proceedings was Seth Meyers — though Stefon’s husband got a shout-out when the segment nearly morphed into a “Closer Look” segment.

What did you think of Stefon’s return to SNL?