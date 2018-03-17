Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman to Host SNL, With Musical Guest Cardi B

April showers bring May flowers… and Chadwick Boseman to Studio 8H.

The Black Panther star will make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on April 7. The announcement was made during Saturday’s Bill Hader-led broadcast.

In addition, NBC has confirmed that Cardi B will serve as first-time musical guest.

Boseman is currently promoting the aforementioned Marvel blockbuster. His previous credits include Jackie Robinson biopic 42 and the James Brown film Get On Up.

Are you looking forward to Boseman’s hosting stint? Drop a comment below.