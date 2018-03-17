Courtesy of Instagram (@tonygoldwyn)

Scandal Series Finale: 'Overwhelmed' Kerry Washington & Co. Share BTS Photos From Last Shooting Day

And that’s a series wrap!

Early Saturday morning, production on Scandal‘s last episode ever (airing Thursday, April 19 at 10/9c on ABC) concluded, with creator Shonda Rhimes, star Kerry Washington et al documenting the lead-up to the final scene.

The social media posts began rolling in on Friday afternoon, with Joshua Malina among the first tweeting about the last shooting day:

Costars Katie Lowes and Darby Stanchfield, meanwhile, were feeling a bit nostalgic:

Lowes and Tony Goldwyn shared photos from their respective trailers:

POTUS no more. Bye old pal. #scandal #wrapday

Rhimes, Washington, Goldwyn, Lowes and director Tom Verica were among those keeping a running diary of the last few hours on set:

Still going! #scandal #onelasttime #overacliff

Waiting for the last shot. #scandal #wrapday

Last scene rehearsed. Can barely breathe. #scandal

You’re welcome. #Scandal

As you can see, things started getting a bit silly…

Then this happened. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA #Scandal

#Sholitz forever! #scandal #wrapday

Oh Magoo. #scandal #wrapday

Standing room only behind the monitor for this final scene. #scandal #onelasttime

After wrapping, Rhimes tweeted, “Could not be prouder… Forever grateful for every second.” Washington also tweeted, saying she was “overwhelmed with gratitude”:

Bellamy Young was the last to comment on Saturday morning, thanking all the Gladiators “for being a part of this incredible ride!” (*sniff, sniff*)

Scandal resumes its final season on Thursday, March 29. In the meantime, hit the comments with your reactions to the cast and crew’s final day on set.

