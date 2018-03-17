Scandal Series Finale: 'Overwhelmed' Kerry Washington & Co. Share BTS Photos From Last Shooting Day

And that’s a series wrap!
Early Saturday morning, production on Scandal‘s last episode ever (airing Thursday, April 19 at 10/9c on ABC) concluded, with creator Shonda Rhimes, star Kerry Washington et al documenting the lead-up to the final scene.
The social media posts began rolling in on Friday afternoon, with Joshua Malina among the first tweeting about the last shooting day:
Costars Katie Lowes and Darby Stanchfield, meanwhile, were feeling a bit nostalgic:
Lowes and Tony Goldwyn shared photos from their respective trailers:
Rhimes, Washington, Goldwyn, Lowes and director Tom Verica were among those keeping a running diary of the last few hours on set:
As you can see, things started getting a bit silly…
After wrapping, Rhimes tweeted, “Could not be prouder… Forever grateful for every second.” Washington also tweeted, saying she was “overwhelmed with gratitude”:
Bellamy Young was the last to comment on Saturday morning, thanking all the Gladiators “for being a part of this incredible ride!” (*sniff, sniff*)
Scandal resumes its final season on Thursday, March 29. In the meantime, hit the comments with your reactions to the cast and crew’s final day on set.