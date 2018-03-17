Scandal Series Finale: 'Overwhelmed' Kerry Washington & Co. Share BTS Photos From Last Shooting Day

And that’s a series wrap!

Early Saturday morning, production on Scandal‘s last episode ever (airing Thursday, April 19 at 10/9c on ABC) concluded, with creator Shonda Rhimes, star Kerry Washington et al documenting the lead-up to the final scene.

The social media posts began rolling in on Friday afternoon, with Joshua Malina among the first tweeting about the last shooting day:

The show wraps tonight, but #Scandal won’t really be over until April 19th, when the finale airs, and for one last time the cast live-tweets with our Gladiators. — 🌎Joshua Malina🌎 (@JoshMalina) March 16, 2018

Costars Katie Lowes and Darby Stanchfield, meanwhile, were feeling a bit nostalgic:

From my first day on the #Scandal pilot…what a ride this has been. One more day on set! Let’s do this. #GladiatorInASuit #OverACliff pic.twitter.com/WuXP82j4da — Katie Lowes (@KatieQLowes) March 16, 2018

Lowes and Tony Goldwyn shared photos from their respective trailers:

Gettin down to it, as the final night on set becomes the final morning…couple scenes left. SO MUCH LOVE on this set right now. Thinking about you, #gladiators. #Scandal pic.twitter.com/CritQa63Lb — Katie Lowes (@KatieQLowes) March 17, 2018

Rhimes, Washington, Goldwyn, Lowes and director Tom Verica were among those keeping a running diary of the last few hours on set:

It’s late. The whole gang is here for the filming of the final #scandal scene. It’s crazy in here! #directorsPOV — Tom Verica (@tomverica) March 17, 2018

You’re welcome. #Scandal A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Mar 17, 2018 at 1:25am PDT

As you can see, things started getting a bit silly…

Then this happened. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA #Scandal A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Mar 17, 2018 at 1:42am PDT

#Sholitz forever! #scandal #wrapday A post shared by Tony Goldwyn (@tonygoldwyn) on Mar 17, 2018 at 1:26am PDT

Oh Magoo. #scandal #wrapday A post shared by Tony Goldwyn (@tonygoldwyn) on Mar 17, 2018 at 1:32am PDT

After wrapping, Rhimes tweeted, “Could not be prouder… Forever grateful for every second.” Washington also tweeted, saying she was “overwhelmed with gratitude”:

And that’s a series wrap on #Scandal. Could not be prouder. Here is a shot of the Truman Balcony created by our amazing production crew. Thank you to every single person in our #scandalfam who helped bring this show to life. https://t.co/TRc5Xg3OXx pic.twitter.com/ujK0DsriYM — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) March 17, 2018

And that’s a wrap on #scandal. A lot of tears. A lot of love. Forever grateful for every second. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) March 17, 2018

Heading home.

This was the most unforgettable FRATURDAY ever!!!!!!!! #Scandal I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) March 17, 2018

To my #Scandal cast and crew, thank you. Thank you. Thank you. — scott foley (@scottkfoley) March 17, 2018

And that’s a #scandal series wrap. Best cast & crew in the biz. Phenomenal #1 @kerrywashington. Thank you @shondarhimes for this sweet rollercoaster ride. ❤️ — Darby Stanchfield (@darbysofficial) March 17, 2018

Bellamy Young was the last to comment on Saturday morning, thanking all the Gladiators “for being a part of this incredible ride!” (*sniff, sniff*)

Scandal resumes its final season on Thursday, March 29. In the meantime, hit the comments with your reactions to the cast and crew’s final day on set.