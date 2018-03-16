Westworld Season 2: Wary Bernard, Ready-for-Action Dolores, Sultry Angela and More in New Photos

Something dark is on the horizon in newly released photos from Westworld Season 2 (premiering on Sunday, April 22).

Back in September, series co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy told TVLine that the second season would open with a “bloodbath” — and while there’s no bloodshed in sight in the following 11 photos, there’s at least one dead and/or deactivated body on the ground next to Ed Harris’ Man in Black.

Also of note: a zhushed-up Angela, a safe (for now) Stubbs, a worried-looking Bernard and Maeve in both her in- and out-of-park guises.

Little is known about the series’ return, aside from a whole lotta cast additions. Katja Herbers (The Leftovers), Jonathan Tucker (Kingdom), Neil Jackson (Sleepy Hollow) and Gustaf Skarsgard (Vikings) have joined the sci-fi drama, while Season 1 standouts Louis Herthum and Talulah Riley have been promoted to series regulars.

Peruse the attached gallery (which also includes five previously captured grabs from the Season 2 trailer), then hit the comments with your thoughts.