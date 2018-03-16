The Simpsons Sneak Peek: Bill Hader Wages a War of Words With Wiggum

Bill Hader‘s got a busy weekend ahead of him, following up his gig hosting Saturday Night Live with a trip to Springfield on Sunday’s episode of The Simpsons (Fox, 8/7c).

The former SNL star lends his voice to Manacek — yes, a parody of the 1970s TV detective Thomas Banacek — who arrives in town to investigate the theft of a million-dollar painting, believed to have been stolen by none other than Homer Simpson.

But as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, Hader’s Manacek butts heads with more Springfield residents than just the accused art thief. Police Chief Wiggum, for example, is no fan of the investigator’s wordplay.

Hit PLAY on the clip above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.