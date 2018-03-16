Valley of the Boom: Bradley Whitford, Steve Zahn, Lamorne Morris to Star in Nat Geo's Silicon Valley-Set Series

We’re finally getting the real story behind the demise of Pets.com, with a little help from West Wing‘s Bradley Whitford, Treme‘s Steve Zahn and New Girl‘s Lamorne Morris. The acting trio have been tapped to headline Valley of the Boom, National Geographic’s forthcoming ’90s’set limited series about the Dotcom bubble. Details on who they are playing are being kept under lock and key for now.

The six-part drama — from executive producers Matthew Carnahan (House of Lies) and Arianna Huffington — aims to pull back the curtain back on the most influential people and recognizable brands during the 1990s tech bubble. The cast also includes John Karna (Scream), Oliver Cooper (Red Oaks) and Dakota Shapiro (The Affair).

“Silicon Valley was and is a strange place; a Hollywood for geniuses,” says Carnahan. “The dotcom boom of the ’90s opened the floodgates for not just the amazing makers, but also Wall Street, mass media and a collection of fascinating charlatans. I’m thrilled to have Bradley, Steve, Lamorne and this stellar cast lined up, especially because all of them are disruptors in their own way, just like the real people they’re portraying.”

Production begins later this month in Vancouver ahead of a 2019 premiere date.