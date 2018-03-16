The Sinner Renewed for Season 2 at USA, But Without Jessica Biel?

The Sinner is returning… but with a new sinner. USA Network has renewed the crime thriller for an eight-episode Season 2, although leading lady Jessica Biel is not expected to return — at least not as a series regular.

Although USA declined to weigh in on Biel’s status (except to say she will remain as an exec producer), the cabler did confirm that Season 2 will find Bill Pullman’s Detective Harry Ambrose focusing on an “unsettling and heart wrenching” new case involving the murder of an 11-year-old boy. “As Ambrose realizes there’s nothing ordinary about the boy or where he came from, the investigation pulls him into the hidden darkness of his hometown,” reads the official logline. “He’s pitted against those who’ll stop at nothing to protect its secrets — and a mysterious woman who proves to be a complicated, enigmatic piece to this haunting puzzle.”

At the conclusion of Season 1, Biel’s Cora Tannetti was sentenced to two years in a psychiatric facility.

Derek Simonds will remain as showrunner and serve as an EP alongside Biel, Michelle Purple and Brad Winters.