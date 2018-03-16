Watch Harry & Meghan Fall in Love in First Teaser From Lifetime's TV Movie

Tired of waiting for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to walk down the aisle? Don’t worry: Lifetime will be serving up a TV movie immortalizing their fairy-tale romance before they even say “I do.”

In the first teaser for Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance — debuting Sunday, May 13, a week before the royal nuptials — we see the Suits actress (played by Midnight, Texas‘ Parisa Fitz-Henley) and the British prince (Victoria‘s Murray Fraser) basking in the glow of their whirlwind courtship. “I don’t need my life to be this perfect royal picture,” he assures her, as he gets down on one knee to propose. “I just need you.”

We also see the happy couple gazing at a picturesque hillside, spooning in bed, kissing while the camera spins around them… it’s all very romantic, OK? But are we the only ones thinking that Lifetime’s stars don’t really look all that much like Harry and Meghan? (At least Fraser grew a beard for the role.)

Press PLAY above for a first look at Harry & Meghan, then hit the comments to give us your take on Lifetime’s casting: spot-on, or way off?